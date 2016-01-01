Overview of Dr. Samina Akhtar, MD

Dr. Samina Akhtar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Akhtar works at SAMINA AKHTAR MD PA in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.