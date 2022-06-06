Overview of Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD

Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus.



Dr. Al-Kabbani works at Blm Neurosurgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.