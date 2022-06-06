Dr. Al-Kabbani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD
Overview of Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD
Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus.
Dr. Al-Kabbani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Al-Kabbani's Office Locations
-
1
Blm Neurosurgery9000 Executive Park Dr Ste A207, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-9430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Kabbani?
Dr. Kabbani is the best neurologist in Knoxville , TN. He is very knowledgeable in all aspects of neurology. He is very matter of fact and tells you just how it is. If you want him to help you , you must follow his advice and take all your medications as directed. He will answer all questions you ask of him. The office is very good at calling in your medication refills. If you want a Dr. who can help you he is the neurologist to go to. I have been going to him for over 20 years and I would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Samir Al-Kabbani, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083681183
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Kabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Kabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Kabbani works at
Dr. Al-Kabbani has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kabbani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Kabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Kabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.