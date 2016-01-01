Dr. Samir Fahmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Fahmy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Fahmy, MD
Dr. Samir Fahmy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Watchung, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hoboken University Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Fahmy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fahmy's Office Locations
-
1
Samir Fahmy, M.D.58 Wildwood Ter, Watchung, NJ 07069 Directions (917) 694-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahmy?
About Dr. Samir Fahmy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1831183599
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hsc Brooklyn
- SUNY Health Science Center
- University Of Alexandria
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahmy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fahmy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fahmy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahmy works at
Dr. Fahmy has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahmy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahmy speaks Arabic.
Dr. Fahmy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahmy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahmy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahmy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.