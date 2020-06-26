Overview of Dr. Samir Guru, DO

Dr. Samir Guru, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Guru works at AdventHealth Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.