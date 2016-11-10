Overview

Dr. Samir Nazam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nazam works at Chantilly Medical Center in Chantilly, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.