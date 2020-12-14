Dr. Samir Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Samir Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Locations
Oro Valley Pain Management12480 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 180, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 742-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Debilitating back pain prompted my visit to Dr. Samir Patel. He is a ROCK STAR! One visit took care of my pain. I am not one post such reviews but I would definitely recommend Dr. Patel. And BTW...great bedside manner! Thank you Dr. Patel for my pain relief!
About Dr. Samir Patel, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184652125
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Sun Coast Hospital
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
