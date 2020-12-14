Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Arizona Pain Care Center, Oro Valley, AZ in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.