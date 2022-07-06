See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Samir Sharma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Samir Sharma, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (33)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samir Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee.

Dr. Sharma works at Grand Avenue Surgical Center Ltd in Chicago, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
4.9 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
4.8 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
4.9 (59)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Avenue Surgical Center Ltd
    17 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0700
  2. 2
    Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center
    333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0700
  3. 3
    Pain & Spine Institute LLC
    744 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?

    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Sharma is a God send, I have been in terrible pain for 3 years, shoulder pain, come to find out through Dr. Sharma it was my neck, 2 shots in my neck and I am pain Free, he is a wonderful Dr. I would highly recommend him if you are suffering from any kind of pain. So glad I found him..
    Dawn T Strukel — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samir Sharma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samir Sharma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sharma to family and friends

    Dr. Sharma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sharma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samir Sharma, MD.

    About Dr. Samir Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043233554
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samir Sharma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.