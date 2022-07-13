Dr. Samir Trehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Trehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samir Trehan, MD
Dr. Samir Trehan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Trehan's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1586Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital For Special Surgery1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (212) 606-1586
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated quickly. The surgery went very well as did the healing. I'm nearly back to normal and Dr. Trehan is wonderful. He answers questions and gives advice, all in an easy to understand form.
About Dr. Samir Trehan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1811287451
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trehan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trehan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Trehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trehan.
