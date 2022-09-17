Overview

Dr. Sammy Khatib, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Khatib works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.