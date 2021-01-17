Overview of Dr. Sammy Vick, MD

Dr. Sammy Vick, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vick works at The Urology and Prostate Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.