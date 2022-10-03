See All General Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Zakhary works at Sammy A. Zakhary, MD, PC, CWS-P in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sammy Zakhary MD PC
    6591 W Thunderbird Rd Ste D1, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 258-3255
    Valley Vein and Vascular Surgeons
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 208, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 258-3255

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 03, 2022
    This has to be one of the BEST DOCTORS office in town. Plenty of notifications prior to your appointment. Staff is the nicest you will probably ever meet. Dr. Zakhary listens to you then talks to you and explains to you in a manner that you will understand. He takes his time and does not rush you. I defiantly recommend them.
    Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447291893
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zakhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zakhary works at Sammy A. Zakhary, MD, PC, CWS-P in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zakhary’s profile.

    Dr. Zakhary has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

