Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindemeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO
Overview of Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO
Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Lindemeier works at
Dr. Lindemeier's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindemeier?
About Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1891181137
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Fosston
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lindemeier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lindemeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindemeier works at
Dr. Lindemeier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindemeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindemeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindemeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.