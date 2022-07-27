Overview of Dr. Samuel Aldridge, MD

Dr. Samuel Aldridge, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Laconia, NH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.



Dr. Aldridge works at Concord Hospital Primary Care - Laconia in Laconia, NH with other offices in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.