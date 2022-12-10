Overview

Dr. Samuel Banks, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Banks works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.