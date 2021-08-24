Dr. Samuel Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Boles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Boles, MD
Dr. Samuel Boles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Boles works at
Dr. Boles' Office Locations
-
1
Annapolis Office127 Lubrano Dr Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boles?
Dr. Samuel Boles of Anne Arundel Eye Center provides excellent care to his patients. Additionally, his entire practice provides top quality service; all the associate doctors of the center, the technicians and the support staff are professionals. The front end staff; scheduling, billing and record keeping are well managed, and courteous. All the doctors at Anne Arundel Eye Center and technicians are of the highest quality, well trained, thorough and very professional. Dr. Boles' office at Anne Arundel Eye Center provides complete, professional and caring service.
About Dr. Samuel Boles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255338307
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Geo Washington University School Med
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Southern College Of Seventh Day Adventists
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boles works at
Dr. Boles has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.