Dr. Samuel Boles, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (71)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Boles, MD

Dr. Samuel Boles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Boles works at Anne Arundel Eye Center in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Office
    127 Lubrano Dr Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 224-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Samuel Boles of Anne Arundel Eye Center provides excellent care to his patients. Additionally, his entire practice provides top quality service; all the associate doctors of the center, the technicians and the support staff are professionals. The front end staff; scheduling, billing and record keeping are well managed, and courteous. All the doctors at Anne Arundel Eye Center and technicians are of the highest quality, well trained, thorough and very professional. Dr. Boles' office at Anne Arundel Eye Center provides complete, professional and caring service.
    Michael Tapp — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Boles, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Boles, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255338307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern College Of Seventh Day Adventists
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boles works at Anne Arundel Eye Center in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Boles’s profile.

    Dr. Boles has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

