Overview of Dr. Samuel Botros, MD

Dr. Samuel Botros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Botros works at Med Spa Women's Health Center in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.