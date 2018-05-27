Dr. Samuel Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Cho, MD
Dr. Samuel Cho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr Samuel Cho MD,PC15011 Northern Blvd Fl 1, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Really friendly staff and compassionate and caring doctor. He listened to me carefully and asked me many questions and then gave me his recommendations. I was so assured after meeting with him and my symptoms literally went away after he explained what I had. What a great doctor. I would recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Samuel Cho, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean and Mandarin
- 1801839501
- New York University Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Williams College
- Gastroenterology
