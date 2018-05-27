Overview

Dr. Samuel Cho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at Atlantic Endoscopy ny in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.