Dr. Samuel Dellenbaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Dellenbaugh, MD
Dr. Samuel Dellenbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Dellenbaugh works at
Dr. Dellenbaugh's Office Locations
Orthony121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Orthopedics New York250 Delaware Ave Ste 200, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 489-2663
Orthony711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 111, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 220-9534
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Sam Dellenbaugh for your orthopedic needs. He took care of me from November 2020 thru April 2021 as best as he could. I initially went to him for a bunion issue and he performed the 3D Lapiplasty/bunionectomy on me….over the next couple of months, other issues came up and because it was so much-he referred me and got me in to see the Best Podiatrist in the Capital Region…(Dr Tejas Pandya of Capital District Podiatry). Sammy has the Best bedside mannerisms for an Orthopedic surgeon-very warm and compassionate. Thank you so much for everything!
About Dr. Samuel Dellenbaugh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326207556
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Princeton U
- Orthopedic Surgery
