Dr. Samuel Epstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Epstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Epstein, DO
Dr. Samuel Epstein, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Epstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
-
1
Stafford Orthopedics1168 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-6092
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Kind, patience, efficient & concerned. Fell & broke my toe (bandage only was needed) and finger (cast applied). Doctor & staff very knowledgeable & commitment to excellence!
About Dr. Samuel Epstein, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609872555
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Osteopathic / Bi-County Community Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Swarthmore College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.