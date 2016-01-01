Dr. Kaffenberger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel Kaffenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Kaffenberger, MD
Dr. Samuel Kaffenberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Kaffenberger's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-8903
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 263-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Kaffenberger, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1225272503
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaffenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaffenberger has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaffenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaffenberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaffenberger.
