Overview of Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD

Dr. Samuel Mickelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Mickelson works at Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sleep Apnea and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.