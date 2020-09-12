Dr. Samuel Potts, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Potts, DPM
Overview of Dr. Samuel Potts, DPM
Dr. Samuel Potts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts' Office Locations
- 1 2300 N Edward St Ste 2350, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-4830
Anderson and Odunsi MD LLC2 Memorial Dr Ste 305, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-4830
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome from the time I entered to the time I left. Dr Potts is awesome
About Dr. Samuel Potts, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326058447
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potts has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
