Overview of Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD

Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Shiley works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.