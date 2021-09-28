See All Otolaryngologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD

Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Shiley works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shiley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose & Throat Northwest at Good Samaritan
    2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 622, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 229-8455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr Shiley is extraordinary - kind, available, knowledgeable, focused. When I first saw him, I was strikingly uneducated about the function & importance of sinuses, and he patiently reviewed my scans with me, explaining the anatomy & physiology of what I was suffering. I see him as a clinician & as a surgeon, and his staffs in both environments are wonderful, as well. I have very high standards for care providers - it is a relief to have such a trustworthy & wise physician to turn to. I recommend Dr Shiley & his practice whole-heartedly.
    Emily Fincher — Sep 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861429227
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Sciences University
    Internship
    • Oregon Health and Sciences University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
