Overview of Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD

Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Nash General Hospital, Rex Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. St Clair works at REX NEUROSURGERY AND SPINE SPECIALIST in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.