Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD

Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Nash General Hospital, Rex Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center and Wilson Medical Center.

Dr. St Clair works at REX NEUROSURGERY AND SPINE SPECIALIST in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. St Clair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rex Neurosurgery and Spine Specialist
    4207 Lake Boone Trl Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-1410
  2. 2
    Lambeth Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics PA
    4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 235-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Health
  • Nash General Hospital
  • Rex Hospital
  • Sampson Regional Medical Center
  • Wilson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 05, 2022
    This man is a genius. I had severe pain for 5 weeks . I saw many doctors and in less than a week Dr. Sinclair figured it out and had me in surgery. He changed the quality of my life. At 53 with 4 kids he sympathized and knew importance of getting back to my active routine . I will never be able to thank him enough. Shannon his amazing nurse is genuine , listens, and caring . If you need a surgeon you are crazy not to go to this phenomenal team.
    Kerrie Shank — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073588000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Clair works at REX NEUROSURGERY AND SPINE SPECIALIST in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. St Clair’s profile.

    Dr. St Clair has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Clair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

