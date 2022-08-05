Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD
Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Nash General Hospital, Rex Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. St Clair works at
Dr. St Clair's Office Locations
-
1
Rex Neurosurgery and Spine Specialist4207 Lake Boone Trl Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-1410
-
2
Lambeth Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics PA4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 235-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Nash General Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Sampson Regional Medical Center
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St Clair?
This man is a genius. I had severe pain for 5 weeks . I saw many doctors and in less than a week Dr. Sinclair figured it out and had me in surgery. He changed the quality of my life. At 53 with 4 kids he sympathized and knew importance of getting back to my active routine . I will never be able to thank him enough. Shannon his amazing nurse is genuine , listens, and caring . If you need a surgeon you are crazy not to go to this phenomenal team.
About Dr. Samuel St Clair, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1073588000
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Clair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Clair works at
Dr. St Clair has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Clair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.