Dr. Samy Abdelghani Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samy Abdelghani Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Medical Center-Chief Fellow
Dr. Abdelghani Jr works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Smart and Personable.
About Dr. Samy Abdelghani Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962778159
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center-Chief Fellow
- University Of California
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelghani Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelghani Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abdelghani Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abdelghani Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelghani Jr works at
Dr. Abdelghani Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelghani Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelghani Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelghani Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelghani Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelghani Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.