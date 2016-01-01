Overview of Dr. Sanaa Rizk, MD

Dr. Sanaa Rizk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rizk works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.