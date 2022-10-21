See All Oncologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD

Medical Oncology
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD

Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

Dr. Khalid works at Hope Center For Cancer Care in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khalid's Office Locations

    Quest Diagnostics
    Quest Diagnostics
835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 (330) 318-1100
    Hope Center For Cancer Care
    Hope Center For Cancer Care
1745 Niles Cortland Rd NE Ste 5, Warren, OH 44484 (330) 856-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 21, 2022
    My wife and I would highly recommend Dr. Khalid for the treatment of Blood Disorders, such as Iron Deficient Anemia (IDA), which is what led to my seeing him for Iron Infusion Therapy! He was very comprehensive and thorough in his review of my past medical history prior to and during my initial visit with him. We found him to be exceptionally cordial and educational in taking the time to explain my condition and proposed treatment plan. We also found all of his staff we encountered to be very cordial and professional, as well! I would not hesitate to recommend someone seeing him for the treatment of blood disorders, such as anemia!
    J. Billock — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD

    Medical Oncology
    1811285562
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.