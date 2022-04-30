Dr. Sandeep Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Bajaj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Locations
1
Florida Cardiology483 N Semoran Blvd Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 645-1847Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Florida Cardiology PA255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 101, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-0893Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Florida Cardiology PA7440 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 971-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Central Florida Spine Joint and Muscle Center1307 S International Pkwy Ste 2071, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 638-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bajaj is a very competent Cardiologist. He really cares about his patients and takes the time he needs on your visit to address all your concerns.
About Dr. Sandeep Bajaj, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447254800
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bajaj speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
