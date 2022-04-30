Overview

Dr. Sandeep Bajaj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bajaj works at Florida Cardiology in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL, Oviedo, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.