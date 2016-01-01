Overview of Dr. Sandeep Dang, MD

Dr. Sandeep Dang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Dang works at BALBOA NEPHROLOGY in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Newport Beach, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.