Overview of Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Beach, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Gupta works at Long Beach Rheumatology in Long Beach, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.