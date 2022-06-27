Overview of Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD

Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Randhawa works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI, East China, MI, Livonia, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.