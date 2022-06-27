See All Ophthalmologists in Royal Oak, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD

Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Randhawa works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI, East China, MI, Livonia, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Randhawa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retinal Consultants
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
  2. 2
    Consultants in Ophthalmic
    100 Oak St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 720-0906
  3. 3
    East China
    4050 River Rd, East China, MI 48054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 329-9045
  4. 4
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 102, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 464-2300
  5. 5
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
  6. 6
    In Vitro Fertilization
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 344, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
  7. 7
    Riverside Eye Center, P.C.
    4656 24th Ave, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 385-3600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Floaters
Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841486172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Christian Medical College, Vellore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randhawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randhawa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randhawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randhawa has seen patients for Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randhawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Randhawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randhawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randhawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randhawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

