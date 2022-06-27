Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randhawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Associated Retinal Consultants3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
Consultants in Ophthalmic100 Oak St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 720-0906
East China4050 River Rd, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 329-9045
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 102, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-2300
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
In Vitro Fertilization3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 344, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
Riverside Eye Center, P.C.4656 24th Ave, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (810) 385-3600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
My name is Cheri. I was very scared when I found out that I had Diabetes and it had caused problems in my retinas. Dr. Randhawa has been very kind. He listens to my questions and explains things very well. One eye is doing great! He is still working on the other one which was much worse. He said he will take good care of me if I need surgery. I'm glad he is my doctor!
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
