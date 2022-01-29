Overview of Dr. Sandeep Shah, MD

Dr. Sandeep Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Retina Vitreous Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Acute Endophthalmitis and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.