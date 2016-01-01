Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD
Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jb Med Coll and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Main Office in Fort Worth950 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-5060
-
2
DA South West6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 275, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 953-2668
-
3
Burleson Office12001 South Fwy Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 953-2668
-
4
Texas Kidney Consultants2221 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 336-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245277490
Education & Certifications
- Ut-Swstn
- St John Med Ctr Ou Coll Med
- Jb Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
