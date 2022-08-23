Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD
Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Gudapati works at
Dr. Gudapati's Office Locations
Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Inc.140 E Commonwealth Ave Ste 101, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 773-4111
Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Fullerton, CA111 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 1A, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 773-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like this office. Dr. Gudapati is wonderful, she listens. I can tell she cares. She doesn't just rush to refill your scripts and go. She talks with me one-to-one and actually seems interested in how I am doing and sharing things about herself too. I love this personal touch and feel like she is a doctor who cares and is mission-driven, and not just a doctor that is in and out of the room and too busy- which can happen often due to the nature of healthcare. Dr. Gudapati has great office staff. They respond to me quickly. They manage the med refills quickly. Everything is convenient and I find the whole place helped me immensely with my recovery and treatment of mental illness. I quit drinking using a medically-assisted approach program she helped me and now I'm sober 2.5 years.
About Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1962625384
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Mecial Center
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gudapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gudapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gudapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gudapati has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gudapati speaks Hindi and Telugu.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gudapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gudapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.