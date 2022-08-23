See All Psychiatrists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (66)
Map Pin Small Fullerton, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD

Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Gudapati works at Sarah V. Adams Psy.D, LMFT in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gudapati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Inc.
    140 E Commonwealth Ave Ste 101, Fullerton, CA 92832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 773-4111
  2. 2
    Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Fullerton, CA
    111 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 1A, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 773-4111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1962625384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor UCLA Mecial Center
    Internship
    • Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gudapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gudapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gudapati works at Sarah V. Adams Psy.D, LMFT in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gudapati’s profile.

    Dr. Gudapati has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudapati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gudapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gudapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

