Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD
Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (231) 253-8447Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mason Eye East3215 Wingate Ct Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-8920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University of South Florida Morsani Center13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4832
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson and staff are amazing. I had a vitrectomy surgery in St Louis by a retina specialist in July of 2021 due to complications of a retina tear in my left eye. Over time after the surgery I developed cataracts. Because of the vitrectomy surgery I wanted someone with advanced knowledge and experience. Dr Johnson successively performed cataract surgery. A month after the surgery I have 20/20 vision out of the eye. No longer need glasses other than reading for smaller print. Recommend Dr Johnson if your having eye issues.
About Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1730198714
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Univeristy
- University of South Carolina
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.