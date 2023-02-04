See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD

Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Johnson works at Curators of the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Paracentesis of Anterior Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Curators of the University of Missouri
    1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 253-8447
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mason Eye East
    3215 Wingate Ct Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-8920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    University of South Florida Morsani Center
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Closed-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1730198714
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Univeristy
    • University of South Carolina
    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

