Dr. Sandra Tomita, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Tomita, MD
Dr. Sandra Tomita, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Tomita's Office Locations
Dept of Surgery-pediatric Sur530 1st Ave Ste 10W, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 235-1624
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Sandra Tomita, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356313258
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Naval Medical Center
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomita works at
Dr. Tomita has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.