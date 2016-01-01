Overview of Dr. Sandra Tomita, MD

Dr. Sandra Tomita, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Tomita works at NYU Pediatric Surgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.