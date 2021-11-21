Dr. Sandra Vermeulen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vermeulen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Vermeulen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Vermeulen, MD
Dr. Sandra Vermeulen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Vermeulen works at
Dr. Vermeulen's Office Locations
Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group500 17th Ave # C34008, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tops in her field.. compassionate.. the best!
About Dr. Sandra Vermeulen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578586962
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
