Overview

Dr. Sandra Yeh, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Yeh works at Veronica Rivera in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Athlete's Foot and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.