Overview of Dr. Sandy McGaffigan, MD

Dr. Sandy McGaffigan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. McGaffigan works at Northwest Neurology in Austell, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.