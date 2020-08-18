Dr. Sang Sim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sang Sim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sang Sim, MD
Dr. Sang Sim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Sim's Office Locations
Monmouth Medical Center300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (201) 614-1752Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found the consummate professional the day I met Dr. Sim. His knowledge of prostate cancer and effective treatments is World Class. His demeanor, accessibility and patience are all outstanding. Dr. Sim helped to give me my life back. I am forever in his debt.
About Dr. Sang Sim, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Robert Wood Johnson Hospital/St. Peters Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Sim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
