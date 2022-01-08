Overview of Dr. Sangtae Park, MD

Dr. Sangtae Park, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.