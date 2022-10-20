Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD
Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
Fayetteville Office2356 John Smith Rd Ste 202, Fayetteville, NC 28306 Directions (910) 920-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garg has helped me regain normalcy of life again. I have PsA and was covered over 90% of my body with psoriasis. His treatment plan has given me a new lease on life!
About Dr. Sanjay Garg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891997458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
