Dr. Sanjay Jobanputra
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Jobanputra is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Jobanputra works at
Locations
Sanjay Jobanputra, MD1075 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 478-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Jobanputra since 2012 when I was referred by my gastroenterologist.. I can't tell you how professional and compassionate he was and continued to be throughout all of my procedures and visits. I have subsequently referred others to him and they all say the exact same things about his professionalism and intellect.
About Dr. Sanjay Jobanputra
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1053368241
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- New York University (NYU)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jobanputra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jobanputra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jobanputra has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobanputra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jobanputra speaks Gujarati.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobanputra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobanputra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobanputra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobanputra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.