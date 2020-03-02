See All Urologists in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD

Urology
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Vineland, NJ
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD

Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Kasturi works at Delaware Valley Urology, LLC in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasturi's Office Locations

    Vineland
    1103 W Sherman Ave Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 388-2778
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Somers Point
    731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 388-2778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Dr Kastori performed an emergency surgery on my mother today.. it was a complicated surgery and we were both very concerned. Dr Kastori was very kind and explained the procedure and made sure we understood how it would go and what would happen if there were complications. My Mom’s surgery went really well and she was feeling wonderful and no pain. Thank you so much Dr Kastori!
    Debra — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285832600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson U Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasturi has seen patients for Polyuria, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasturi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasturi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

