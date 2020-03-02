Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD
Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Kasturi works at
Dr. Kasturi's Office Locations
-
1
Vineland1103 W Sherman Ave Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (877) 388-2778Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00amFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Somers Point731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasturi?
Dr Kastori performed an emergency surgery on my mother today.. it was a complicated surgery and we were both very concerned. Dr Kastori was very kind and explained the procedure and made sure we understood how it would go and what would happen if there were complications. My Mom’s surgery went really well and she was feeling wonderful and no pain. Thank you so much Dr Kastori!
About Dr. Sanjay Kasturi, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285832600
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasturi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasturi works at
Dr. Kasturi has seen patients for Polyuria, Balanoposthitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasturi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.