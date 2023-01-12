Overview of Dr. Sanjay Misra, MD

Dr. Sanjay Misra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Misra works at BAPTIST PHO in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.