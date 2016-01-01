See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Sanjay Sahay, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Sahay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Sahay works at Sahay Medical Group in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renee R Lefland MD & Peter Deplas MD PC
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 220, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-3030
  2. 2
    Sahay Medical Group PC
    400 Garden City Plz Ste 111, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling
Abnormal Thyroid
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anxiety
Arthritis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Polyneuropathy
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Breast Pain
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Klinefelter Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Male Infertility
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Subacute Thyroiditis
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sanjay Sahay, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790897734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Sahay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahay works at Sahay Medical Group in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sahay’s profile.

    Dr. Sahay has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

