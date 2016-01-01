Overview of Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD

Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.