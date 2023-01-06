Dr. Sanjay Singh, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Singh, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Singh, MB BS
Dr. Sanjay Singh, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their fellowship with Yale University
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Chi Health Clinic-neurology6901 N 72nd St Ste 2400, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 717-0070
Alegent Creighton Clinic Neurology Creighton601 N 30th St Ste 5300, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 280-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
He was clearly the best neurologist in Nebraska and now he has moved, what a great loss !! Which genius at CHI allowed him to leave, now they have no one !!
About Dr. Sanjay Singh, MB BS
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1851342778
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.