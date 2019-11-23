Overview

Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.