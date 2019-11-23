See All General Surgeons in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Quest Medical Practice PC
    21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 214-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2019
    Remember when do need to pick a surgeon, you are picking someone you are trusting your life too. I like Board Certified Surgeons with many years of experience. The other is the professional disposition, finding someone dedicated to their calling. I want to know they’ll go the extra mile if the surgery warrants it. I’m very happy I selected Dr Sanjay Thomas. Thank You, God Bless. GP 10/8/19 surgery at Vassar Hospital.
    Gerard P — Nov 23, 2019
    About Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902877822
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bassett Healthcare
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Undergraduate School
    • CCNY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

