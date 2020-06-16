Overview

Dr. Sanjaya Khanal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Khanal works at AV Cardiology in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.